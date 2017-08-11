Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Experiences Heavier than Average Trading Volume

The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. The value of the investment in Cenovus Energy Inc went from $78,586,000 to $41,628,000 decreasing 47.0% since the last quarter. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Having a peek at growth estimates of the company, Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) has current quarter growth estimates of 136.4% however it has -71% estimations over growth for the next quarter.

Trading was heavy with 5,005K shares changing hands on Friday. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp augmented its holdings by buying 2,090,400 shares an increase of 44.6% as of 03/31/2017.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVE. The institutional investor owned 117,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the period. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,328.00. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. The company rocked its 52-Week High of $16.82 and touched its 52-Week Low of $6.76. The firm now has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)’s price sits 2.44% above from its 50-day moving average of $7.57 and -31.99% away from the stock’s 200-day moving average which is $10.32.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) as of recent trade, has shown weekly downbeat performance of -0.99% which was maintained at 10.37% in 1-month period. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24.

While having a peek at profitability ratios Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) has trailing twelve month gross margin at 42.5%, its trailing twelve month operating margin stands at 3.4% whereas its trailing twelve month net profit margin spots at 18.6%. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.548. Cenovus Energy Inc had 24 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th.

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in Canada. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.thestockobserver.com/2017/08/09/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-has-128000-position-in-cenovus-energy-inc-cve-updated-updated.html. The dividend payment was $0.038 per share for the quarter or $0.15 on an annualized basis.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS AG lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. The dividend yield was $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday the 13th of June 2017. BidaskClub raised Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.