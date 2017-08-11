Census data shows 17% of homeless people were employed

17 percent of homeless people were employed when the census was taken previous year.

CSO figures released today from Census 2016, reveal the homeless figures for the North East region.

Across the midlands, there were 94 homeless people – 50 male and 44 female.

Nearly 7,000 people were classified as homeless on census night previous year.

“These figures show that people who are homeless are less likely to have higher education qualifications; we must ensure people have the supports necessary to access the education and training that they need to live independently”.

They also reveal that 17 per cent of those who are homeless are working and that 4 per cent are over 65 years of age.

Some 14pc of homeless people are non-Irish.

The average age of the homeless population was 31 years – six years younger than the average age of the general population.

Homeless families in hotels and B&Bs are included in the census for the first time.

Senior statistician Deirdre Cullen said: “This report will help to further improve our understanding of this complex issue, by providing important new information on the social and economic circumstances of homeless persons”. “We are very aware of the sensitivities involved and that behind each and every single one there is a person who has been affected”.

The headcount also found 123 rough sleepers, 102 of whom were in Dublin. Just under 40pc of people aged 55 to 64 said they had “very good” or “good” health. Some 896 families were homeless, as well as more than 400 people aged 60 or over. There were 67 couples with no children, 326 with one child, 261 with two children and 131 with three.

Niamh Randall, Spokesperson for the Simon Communities, said that the figures are only a snapshot of some people in homeless services and accommodation on census night and tell just part of the story.

Ms Randall said the high proportion of lone parent families showed the absence of “income adequacy” and the inequity in income policy. A total of 955 indicated that they were educated to at least upper secondary level and 422 to third level.

Homeless people are more likely to be divorced or separated, with 12pc in this category compared with 6pc of the general population.

Comparing this to the State figure, where 58.9% of the homeless were male and 41.2% female, it might suggest that homelessness in the North East is a bigger problem for males than females.