“An indestructible fruitcake withstood one of the coldest, driest places on earth for a century to emerge ‘(almost) edible”.

A 100-year-old “perfectly preserved” fruit cake has been found in an Antarctic hut by conservators from the Christchurch-based Antarctic Heritage Trust.

Wrapped in paper and the remains of a tin, the fruitcake is in “excellent condition”, according to the trust, and looks and smells nearly edible. Made by British label Huntley & Palmers, the fruitcake was hidden inside a “severely corroded” tin taken from the hut as part of a conservation project encompassing several old huts built during a Norwegian expedition in 1899, per AAP.

The item is believed to have been left by the northern party of British explorer Captain Robert Falcon Scott’s Terra Nova expedition, which was based at the cape in 1911 and 1912.

A team from the Canterbury Museum in Christchurch has recently finished a 14-month project conserving nearly 1,500 artifacts from Cape Adare.

Fruitcake already has a reputation for lasting a questionably long time.

“Living and working in Antarctica tends to lead to a craving for high-fat, high-sugar food, and fruitcake fits the bill nicely, not to mention going very well with a cup of tea”.

The permit the trust was granted to collect the artefacts stipulates that all items must be returned to the site after conservation.

The huts, he said, also “help tell the stories of exploration and derring-do, as well as inspire the future generations”.