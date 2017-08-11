Chainz Is Performing In A Pink Wheelchair Instead Of Cancelling His Tour

The rapper formerly known as Tity Boi kept the nature of his injury under wraps for almost two weeks, before addressing his fans with a heartfelt post. Although the doctor said the injury would probably result in him cancelling his tour, 2 Chainz wasn’t hearing it, and requested that somebody find him a pink wheelchair because the show had to go on.

2 Chainz is so good at rapping in a wheelchair, it’s nearly like he planned it?

2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, wrote on Instagram Wednesday that he broke his leg 11 days ago and had surgery the next day.

And the man lived up to his word.

Following the opening date in Tucson, Arizona, 2 Chainz will head to the West Coast, Chicago, and NY, before concluding at the end of December. It also doesn’t hurt to have a fly nursing attendant on deck, in case of any emergency.

The rapper concluded his post by thanking his fans in Arizona for supporting him and showing love regardless of the fact that he couldn’t stand or walk. “Show was legend! If you look up resilient in the Webster dictionary it’s gone be a picture of me rocking a fucking show in a pink wheelchair! If I can do it you can too”. Although he couldn’t walk, he was able to wheel around the stage a little bit to show each section some love.

According to the schedule, he does not plan on coming to Atlanta, so if you want to catch the “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Tour”, you might have to travel outside of Georgia. 2 Chainz is willing to suffer personal pain and discomfort to get his music to the fans.