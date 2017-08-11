Check Out This Concept Art For A ‘Judge Dredd’ TV Show

IGN has today premiered the first concept art for Judge Dredd: Mega-City One, IM Global and Rebellion’s long-brewing revival that’s poised to bring John Wagner and Carlos Ezquerra’s square-jawed law enforcer to the small screen. Despite its 22nd century setting, numerous issues they encounter will have echoes of those today – from the dangers of domestic terrorism to the tensions between the ultra-rich and the disenfranchised. This may be a reference to “America”, one of Dredd’s most important and fan-favourite storylines.

We now have an idea of what the Judge Dredd: Mega-City One will look like if the planned series finds a home on television.

The first piece depicts superhighways that make up the majority of Mega-City One, the sprawling fictional metropolis that covers much of the East Coast of the United States in the Judge Dredd comics. You can also see in the background that the people pollution has even drowned out the Statue of Liberty.

The second image shows the underground slums of Mega-City One, where most crime takes place and the Judges are needed most.

“I am in discussions with them about that“, Urban said this weekend at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention (via TrekMovie). “I told them that if they write the material and give Dredd something to do and give him a function, I will be there”.

It’ll definitely be a little different than the Mega-City One we saw in 2012’s Dredd, but that’s not exactly a bad thing. “I would love to”.

A video was released to explain how this may be the most exciting-and lasting-attempt to put Dredd in live-action yet.

Case in point: Series producer Brian Jenkins recently announced that Karl Urban has come into contention to once again don the mantle of judge, jury, and executioner.

No release date has been set for Judge Dredd: Mega City One.