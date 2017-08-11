Chelsea's Lewis Baker a target for Middlesbrough loan move

Holland global De Roon joined Boro last summer from Atalanta for a fee believed to be worth £8.8million but he was unable to stop the club from suffering Premier League relegation.

Boro have been active in the transfer market as they look to return back to the Premier League following their relegation last season.

But de Roon appeared 36 times and scored five goals for Middlesbrough as the Teesside were relegated to the Championship after a year in the Barclays Premier League.

The midfielder made his senior debut for the Netherlands past year and has also played for Sparta Rotterdam.

“It’s all a bit odd, I’ll be very happy when it’s all done and I’ll enjoy Italy again”, De Roon told Sky.

Throughout de Roon’s appearances for Heerenveen, the young midfielder continued to display his talent and began to take the label as one of the Netherlands’ most promising young players.

In a statement on the official club website, the Teessiders wrote: “The move is a permanent one, with Atalanta re-signing the player they sold to us a year ago”.

“Everyone at MFC wishes Marten all the best for the future”.

