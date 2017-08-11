Chelsea boss Conte expects six-team Premier League title race

Chelsea recently lost to Arsenal on penalties in their Community Shield clash but look ahead to their Premier League opener against Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho helped his side win the League Cup and Europa League last season but he is now ready to help his team compete in the Champions League and Premier League. “No news, no news”, Conte added when questioned over the Costa situation before being asked when last season’s leading scorer might return to the club. This is my message. I’m not looking for sympathy of the other coaches.

Conte has been reportedly frustrated agitating for more new players in his squad despite allowing seven first team players leave the club and spending £130m this summer on Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Morata and Willy Caballero.

Pedro’s absence and Chelsea’s general shortage of options could force Conte to start Morata alongside Michy Batshuayi against Burnley, though he admitted the Spain worldwide is still some way off being fully adapted to his tactical demands.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had an answer, pointing to Chelsea sending numerous players out on loan, but Conte insisted: “I’m not looking for sympathy of any coaches for this situation”. My aim is to try to improve my players, to try to improve my team.

However, Conte has recently said that his debut season as the Blues boss was the hardest in his managerial career which has continued as he vented his frustration over the club’s inactivity in the transfer window.

“My only task is to focus on the pitch, what happens on the pitch, during the training session to work with my players”.

He said: “I’d be very surprised if I’m sitting here in 12 months’ time and he’s the Chelsea manager”.

He told reporters: “We have to rest well because we have a very important game on Sunday against West Ham”.

“Alvaro is working well but he needs time to understand and adapt to our style of football, above all because he’s a striker”.

