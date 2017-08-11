Chelsea boss Conte: We need Bakayoko – and another midfield signing

In an off-season that has seen more than 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) invested in players, Manchester rivals City and United have accounted for more than a third of that spending.

As for Pep’s other new signings, Kyle Walker, Danilo and Ederson could all make their debuts for the Sky Blues at Brighton, while fans will be watching closely to see how Guardiola juggles his incredible attacking options.

Signing Walker was particularly eye-catching. They replace Hull City, Middlesborough, and Sunderland.

With its rigid pay structure, Tottenham lacks the will to break its budget to offer big salaries. The diminutive 17-year-old midfielder impressed coach Pep Guardiola with his passing and technical qualities during City’s tour to the United States in July and is set to be part of the senior squad for the coming season.

Rather than being a platform to build on to challenge for a first title since 1961, Tottenham’s ownership appears more focused on building its new stadium. But with just three days to go until the start of the season, clubs are still looking to get some last minute business done to get players in place before the campaign begins.

The 20-year-old Chelsea striker is ready for the next stage of his career after scoring 26 goals on loan at Bristol City in the second tier last season.

Desperate to dethrone champions Chelsea, club record fees have been paid by Manchester United, who splurged a British record £75 million for Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, Arsenal, who forked out £52 million on Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette and Liverpool, who put down £37 million for Roma winger Mohamed Salah.

Antonio Conte has labelled the sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United as a “gross loss” in an apparent dig at Chelsea’s decision to sell. ‘The importance for me about this player, as I repeat he’s a really real good player, he’s a really strong player, very important for our team. “I think I was very clear; it’s not important to repeat it”.

The danger for Chelsea is that the harmonious atmosphere re-established by Conte after Mourinho’s bitter departure is eroded. At Real Madrid, certainly, he was in and out, so the main pressure for Morata is to say, ‘Here I am, I’m the No. 1 striker and I can take this all on’.

Chelsea had wanted to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, a transfer thwarted by Mourinho. He scored the victor in a Europa League qualifying match this month. For Chelsea things look more desperate-Antonio Conte still wants to complete three or four more transfers this summer.

“Bakayoko is a good signing for us”. “And, in some ways, I’m glad it’s not the Premier League holding that particular record”.

Liverpool, trying to fend off Barcelona’s interest in £100 million-rated forward Philippe Coutinho, are at Watford.

Losing Sanchez would jeopardize Arsenal’s attempt to rejoin the elite.

However, City, who start their Premier League campaign at promoted Brighton on Saturday, always meant to give Guardiola time to reload and a pre-season spree has put him in position to get it right this time.

Having been a reluctant spender for years, Arsene Wenger has finally conceded that some players just cost that bit more.

The financial power of the Premier League means that promotion is usually accompanied by a spending spree to try to stay in the world’s richest football competition.

Lampard believes Matic will help to transform United into Premier League title contenders this season, as he suggested Paul Pogba may be the biggest victor from the arrival of a new holding midfielder who will give him more freedom to get forward.

Netherlands midfielder Davy Propper moved to south-coast club Brighton for around 10 million pounds from PSV Eindhoven.

Along with Huddersfield, Brighton are the favourites for the drop. Whether Newcastle is instantly relegated seems to depend on whether manager Rafa Benitez will be granted the funds he craves.

“And I have no doubt that he has not sanctioned that move, he is not happy with it and ultimately he is uncomfortable with it”.