Chelsea legend admits Conte has serious issues to address

Yet the 24-year-old was underwhelming as a substitute for Chelsea in their Community Shield defeat to Arsenal last weekend, notably missing in the penalty shoot-out.

Manager Antonio Conte does not appear to be one of those displeased with the Spanish global, who says his relationship with the Italian convinced him to leave Real Madrid.

Despite spending close to £150m this season there are still considerable gaps in Chelsea’s squad at present, but Conte is sure the club’s board are doing everything they can to try and strengthen his squad, with his focus exclusively on his side’s clash with the Clarets.

The Italian led the Blues from 10th the previous campaign to the Premier League trophy last season.

Conte said: “I’m not looking for sympathy of any coaches for this situation”.

Conte said there was “no news” on Costa, who is expected to leave in the transfer window.

“I don’t like the term “plan B” but someone who offers something slightly different up front, to play alongside Morata or to rotate with the forwards and Michy Batshuayi“. My aim is to try to improve my players, to try to improve my team.

“The club knows very well what is my opinion”.

“I have had only two pre-season games, 15 competitive minutes and a missed penalty. and they’re already killing me, so I know what’s ahead”.

It remains to be seen whether Morata will start Chelsea host Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in their first Premier League game of the season.

Conte said the Spain striker needs time to bed in while simultaneously outlining the importance of the leading forward in his team. “I had talked to him many times”.

Conte has been thrilled by the commitment of his players ahead of the defence of their title, claiming it is better than it was ahead of the 2016-17 season.

“At the start of the season it’s simple to tell that in this league probably six top, top teams should fight for the title”, Conte said. As you know the Premier League is the main target.