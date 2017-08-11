Chicago agricultural commodities tumble after USDA crop report

Up 7 percent from previous year, area for soybean harvest is forecast at a record 88.7 million acres, with planted area for the nation estimated at a record-high 89.5 million acres, unchanged from the June estimate.

Average corn yield in 2017 was forecast at 169.5 bushels an acre, down 3% from 174.6 bushels in 2016. Analysts are expecting corn production to be revised to 13.855 billion bushels, down from 14.255 billion bushels last month. Northeast Iowa is anticipated to have the highest yield in the State, with 205.0 bushels per acre. Average yield was estimated at 50 bushels an acre, up 0.3 bushel from July but down 5.3 bushels from 2016.

NASS forecasts record-high yields in Alabama, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania, and SC. Harvested area was estimated at 25.8 million acres, unchanged from July but down 15% from 2016. In the latest poll by Reuters, the average trade guess is for corn yield to be reduced to 166.2 BPA from 170.7 in the July report. Growers are expected to produce 1.29 billion bushels of winter wheat this year, down 23 percent from last year.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) grains futures went down sharply on Thursday with corn, wheat and soybean futures dropping more than three percent, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop forecast turns out to be well above average trade estimates. The cool and dry weather forecast across key growing regions continues to fan the uncertainty surrounding this year’s crop and anticipation for the USDA WASDE report to be released on Thursday seems to support the market.

NASS interviewed more than 21,000 producers across the country in preparation for this report.

The U.S. corn crop is getting smaller, while the soybean crop gets bigger, according to the USDA.