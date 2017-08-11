Children Have Died Of Encephalitis In The Last 48 Hours In Gorakhpur

As per ANI Sources, Gorakhpur’s District magistrate confirmed death toll of 7 childrens in last 24 hours and 30 childrens in last 48 hours, in state run Baba Raghav Das Medical College.

Media reports suggest the oxygen supply in the hospital was cut off by the provider due to non-payment of money to the tune of Rs 66 lakh.

A magisterial probe has been ordered to investigate the real cause that led to deaths of the children.

Gorakhpur is the parliamentary constituency of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, but not a word of condolence has yet been heard from him.

However, the district magistrate Rajeev Rautela denied the report of deaths due to lack of oxygen supply.

Pushpa Sales, the firm that supplies oxygen, said the hospital authorities were informed and reminded about the dues as well as the contract that promises arrears would not be more than Rs 10 lakh. At least 30 children have died in the hospital since August 9, 2017 midnight. He said the reason behind the deaths is being ascertained and action will be taken against those responsible.

The UP government’s official Twitter handle denied the allegations stating that “no patient had died due to lack of oxygen at the BRD Medical College of Gorakhpur”.

Despite several reminders and no progress in payment, the cylinder supply was stopped.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said he is deeply pained.

The hospital had not cleared the supplier’s bill of Rs 69 lakh, reports India Today. Last year, 224 children were died due to the dreaded disease encephalitis. And almost 23 passed away by Friday afternoon, he was reported as saying.

They said that around ten children had died on Thursday while ten others breathed their last on Friday.

A total number of 60 deaths have occurred in the past 5 days at Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital.

# UP CM Yogi Adityanath had also visited the hospital just two days ago to review hospital’s functioning. Babbar said that the chief minister should seek a report from all districts about the health facilities there. He said seven people died on Friday, out of which three deaths were reported from the neo-natal ICU.

The BRD Medical College and Hospital is a specialty hospital frequented by many in the region that is prone to cases of encephalitis.