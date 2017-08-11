China investigates top local social media sites in push to control content

The latest probe centers on three of the country’s largest repositories of online musings, all with hundreds of millions of users: Tencent’s WeChat messaging service, Weibo’s Twitter-like blog and Baidu’s “Tieba” forums.

China’s three most popular social media platforms have been placed under investigation on suspicion of violating the country’s new cybersecurity law, the top internet watchdog said on Friday, as it seeks to tighten its grip before the party congress in the autumn.

The online regulator said that illegal content found on all three sites, including violence and terror, false information and obscenity, poses a threat to national security, public safety and social order.

Baidu said it felt “deep regret” over the content and will “actively cooperate with government departments to rectify the issue and increase the intensity of auditing”.

Shares of the Hong Kong-listed firm were in the red after the news, down nearly 5 percent.

Prior to the meeting, Weibo was asked to partly close its video site over violations, wiping out a total $1.3 billion worth of stock between Weibo and parent firm Sina Corp. Last month, Beijing scrubbed memorial photos of Liu Xiaobo from WeChat and Weibo, following the long-imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize-winning writer’s death in mid-July.