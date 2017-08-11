Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in China Mobile (Hong Kong) by 14.5% in the first quarter. The firm owned 102,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 83,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

China Mobile, the world’s largest mobile services provider by subscribers, said Thursday its net profit grew 3.5% in the first half of 2017 from a year earlier, helped by telecommunications services revenue. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in China Mobile (Hong Kong) were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in China Mobile (Hong Kong) by 0.6% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of NY acquired a new position in China Mobile (Hong Kong) during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. The company had a trading volume of 330,799 shares. The company has market cap of $226.76 billion. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & worldwide copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/08/11/71400-shares-in-china-mobile-hong-kong-ltd-chl-acquired-by-athos-capital-ltd.html. China Unicom had 16 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research initiated China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (ADR) (NYSE:CHU) on Friday, March 24 with “Outperform” rating. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in China Mobile (Hong Kong) by 23.7% in the first quarter. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of China Mobile (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. China Mobile (Hong Kong) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock.

China Mobile, together with smaller rivals China Unicom and China Telecom, is benefitting from mobile users upgrading to 4G and from demand for mobile data, even though carriers face government calls to hold costs down for consumers.

The exhibition stand of China Mobile Communications Corp on the China (Nanjing) International Software Product and Information Service Trade Fair. Its mobile businesses include the provision of call services, roaming services, mobile broadband services, traditional value-added services such as short message services, multimedia message services and wireless Internet access card, as well as new value-added services such as mobile music, mobile television and Wo portal services. Voice services include local calls, domestic and worldwide long distance calls, roaming services and voice value-added services.