China protests against U.S. warship sailing near disputed islands

China said two of its warships “jumped into action” on Thursday (10 August) to warn the US Navy to stop provoking Beijing in the name of its “freedom of navigation operation” near a disputed South China Sea island. The vessel passed the island at a distance of 12 miles as part of what the U.S. authorities called “freedom of navigation operation”.

MALACAÑANG said Friday that Southeast Asian bloc should tackle China’s continued land reclamation and militarization activities in the disputed South China Sea, if reports are proven to be “accurate”.

Interaction between the Chinese and USA ships was “safe and professional“, according to an unnamed U.S. official.

“Under the pretext of “navigation freedom”, the United States side once again sent a military vessel into China’s territorial waters off the Xisha Islands without China’s approval”.

In the previous administration, the Philippines was among the major voices in the regional bloc calling for stronger wording in ASEAN statements against China and its aggression in the South China Sea.

The US has criticised China’s construction of islands and build-up of military facilities in the sea.

With joint efforts of China and ASEAN members, the current situation in the South China Sea has stabilised and maintains a sound development momentum, he said, noting the recent China-ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting adopted the framework of the Code of Conduct (COC).

But the USA has snubbed that claim by sailing ships through the huge waterway.

The freedom of navigation operation was the third that the United States has carried out since President Donald Trump took office in January.

China’s claims in the South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes each year are contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

China has been especially assertive in the area recently, and has not shied away from harsh diplomatic confrontation with the other claimants.

China has been ambiguous about its precise territorial claims around such artificial islands.

In July 2016, in a case brought by the Philippines, an arbitral tribunal in the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague found no legal basis for China’s claim of “historic rights” within the Nine-Dash Line in the South China Sea.

The AMTI cited China’s reclamation work on Tree Island and North Island in the Paracels. The significance of the distance of 12 nautical miles derives from the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which generally grants coastal states jurisdiction over seas within 12 nautical miles of the coast.

The collection of islands, which is spread over a period of more than 150,000 square miles, is seen as of great military and territorial significance.