City of Tyler proposing increase in property tax rates

Under the proposal, property taxes for Tyler residents would increase by one penny to a rate of 24 cents.

The public had opportunities at three public hearings and two virtual town halls to provide input on this year’s budget before its approval.

Council member Brant Stewart was absent from Tuesday’s council meeting.

No public hearings on the Wylie property tax rate are required because the rate is less than the effective and rollback levels.

To give some relief to residents, Wylie City Council this week approved slashing the property tax rate by nearly seven cents to a level at which most homeowners will see no increase in their tax bill from previous year. “Right now they are flustered and having a hard time making payments”. The tax levy in 2017 was 84.89 cents.

“You can lower the tax rate from what you propose”, Burkhart said, “but you will not be able to raise it without going through a lot of additional state requirements”.

Allocating more money to police and fire, the new budget slashes funding to non-profit organizations like Bethesda Health Clinic and St. Paul’s Clinic.