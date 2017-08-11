Closely Watching HEVEABOARD BERHAD (5095.KL)’s Indicators — Stock Focus

Investors looking for growth stocks may be willing to shell out a little more for a stock that has the possibility of increasing EPS at a quicker pace. Many investors may be crafting plans for when the good times inevitably come to an end. Since RMI readings above 50 are considered as bullish and RMI readings below 50 are considered as bearish, some traders may choose to generate signals on the crossovers of the RMI and 50 center line: sell when RMI decline below 50 and buy when RMI advances above 50. As the next round of earnings reports start to come in, investors will be keeping a close watch to see which companies produce the largest surprises, both positive and negative.

Taking a deeper look into the technical levels of Decmil Group Ltd (DCG.AX), we can see that the Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R now sits at -26.47. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator. Presently, BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 107.05. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. On the flip side, if the indicator goes under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation.

Turning to some additional indicators on the charts, PowerShares Dynamic Oil & Gas Services Portfolio (PXJ) now has a 50-day Moving Average of 9.40, the 200-day Moving Average is 11.29, and the 7-day is noted at 9.03. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. If they do not, it is a sure indicator of weakness in the trend, and thus a trend reversal may be well on the horizon.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI).

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. While this indicates nice price momentum, it also suggests that if the reading moves into overbought territory (STC of 70), then the liklihood of a reversal greatly increases. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. Value investors may be searching for stocks with lower price to earnings ratios that possess higher dividend yields. The 14-day RSI is now sitting at 31.00, the 7-day is at 16.80, and the 3-day is spotted at 2.90.

Shares of Decmil Group Ltd (DCG.AX) have seen the needle move 0.57% or 0.005 in the most recent session. The NASDAQ listed company saw a recent bid of $11.50 on 488586 volume. Investors may get complacent with stocks that they are familiar with. It can be extremely hard to decide when to sell, especially when data seems positive and most signs are pointing higher. Sometimes stocks may eventually become undervalued or overvalued. Deciding to sell a victor after a big run can be tempting, but knowing the underlying causes for the run may help identify if there may indeed be more room for gains. Investors will have to determine if any tweaks will need to be made to the portfolio. Andalas Energy and Power PLC (ADL.L)’s Williams %R presently stands at -42.86. A common look back period is 14 days. In terms of Relative Strength Index, the 14-day RSI is now resting at 46.98, the 7-day is 46.69, and the 3-day is standing at 48.56. The 14 day Williams %R for BCE Inc (BCE.TO) is noted at -32.70. Finding these stocks may help bolster the portfolio going into the second half of the year.

Investors often closely follow fundamental and technical data.