Closely Watching Priceline Group Inc (PCLN)’s Indicators — Stock Focus

In other news, Director Jan L. Docter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. The stock declined 0.25% or $4.62 reaching $1845 on the news. (NASDAQ:PCLN)’s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Thursday. It has outperformed by 27.93% the S&P500. Alps Advisors has 327 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP reported 40,207 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 1.07% or 3,308 shares in its portfolio. (NYSE:GS) are on our watchlist today as the stock has moved -1.54% from the open, touching $225.50 on a recent trade. About 206,330 shares traded. J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 30.53% since August 10, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. With an institutional ownership near 83.1%, it carries an earnings per share ratio of 3.4. Electronic Arts Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EA) was raised too.

Since February 15, 2017, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $14.33 million activity. MILLONES PETER J sold $5.39 million worth of stock. WILSON GAYLE E sold 20,365 shares worth $1.41M. On Saturday, March 4 the insider Finnegan Daniel J sold $5.28 million. SCHWIETERS JOHN T sold $891,620 worth of stock or 10,578 shares. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, August 25. Gilead Sciences had 80 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of JCOM in report on Monday, August 7 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The Company’s banking subsidiary is Northeast Bank. On Tuesday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Hold”. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://stocknewstimes.com/2017/08/10/bray-capital-advisors-decreases-stake-in-the-priceline-group-inc-nasdaqpcln.html. The Priceline Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,905.97.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2016 Q4. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2016Q3. It fall, as 106 investors sold GILD shares while 656 reduced holdings. Apriem reported 0% in Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN). Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Walter Investment Management Corp (NYSE:WAC).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Buy The Priceline Group Inc”. The New Jersey-based Blackrock Inv Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM). Bamco New York, New York-based fund reported 41,982 shares. Exchange Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 240 shares. Harvest Cap Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 200,000 shares. Wasatch Advisors invested in 910 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 410 shares. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 5,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 3.35 million shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management owns 990 shares. The Minnesota-based Leuthold Group has invested 0.07% in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM). Since an alpha above 1 hints at more gains, investors can predict some further rally scope. Its up 0.17, from 1.01 in 2016Q3. It dropped, as 69 investors sold PCLN shares while 331 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, Netherlands-based fund reported 12,380 shares.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 1,700 shares. Hillhouse Cap Limited accumulated 187,490 shares. 131 Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) shares with value of $213,700 were sold by Tans Gillian. Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 91,168 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN). 1,013 are held by Meeder Asset. 6,361 are held by Private Bank Trust Communication. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,860.00) on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Ithaka Gp Ltd Liability has invested 4.44% in Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN). Caprock Gru accumulated 202 shares or 0.07% of the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Therefore 82% are positive. Priceline.com had 70 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. The stock of Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 8. RBC Capital Markets maintained Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) rating on Tuesday, May 23. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 21 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 5 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 9. The stock of Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 16. The rating was initiated by Miller Tabak on Wednesday, January 18 with “Buy”. The Priceline Group also saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.