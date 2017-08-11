CM Mehbooba meets PM Modi

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured her of his support for the understanding that Article 370 was the basis of the Bharatiya Janata Party and People’s Democratic Party alliance in the state.

Mehbooba met the prime minister amid reports that she was seeking help against attempts to alter constitutional provisions that give Jammu and Kashmir its special status.

Abdullah had told her that she should meet the prime minister, all important central ministers and also the BJP leadership to convince the Sangh Parivar against striking down the constitutional provision.

Article 370 also accords the State special status. The controversy erupted in 2014 after an NGO “We the Citizens” filed a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking that Article 35A be struck down. Our repeated reminders and suggestions were met with rank irresponsibility and shocking lack of seriousness by the Chief Minister, the Law Minister and her Government.

The article is considered fundamental to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, which was framed in 1956 retained the definitions of Permanent Residents in the 1927 and 1932 notifications. “When someone is trying to come out of troubled waters, we are pushing him back (by such debates on Article 35A)”. “Let me make it very clear”, she said. The situation is normalising but people think our identity can be in danger.

“I told the PM that Jammu and Kashmir is going through a tough phase”.

Following this, the apex court referred the matter to a three-judge bench and set six weeks time for final disposal of the case, leading to an uproar in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a Muslim majority state.

The provision prohibits all Indians – except people from Jammu and Kashmir – from purchasing immovable property in the state, getting government jobs and availing state-sponsored scholarship schemes.

Mufti, who arrived in the capital on Thursday, met home minister RajnathSingh. The Art 35A is in direct violation of the fundamental right as the non-resident Indian citizens can not have the rights and privileges, same as permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir. It is primarily because of PDP’s Faustian bargain and alliance with the BJP that the State’s Special Status seems to be in serious peril today.

Article 35A is being challenged in the Supreme Court.

While the state government contested the petition, saying the president had the power to incorporate a new provision in the Constitution by way of an order, the Centre, recently, expressed its reservations.