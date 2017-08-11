CNMI governor backs Trump’s stance on North Korea

“So if anything, maybe that statement wasn’t tough enough“.

President Trump said Thursday the opioids crisis is a “national emergency” and that his administration is “drawing documents” to declare it one, just days after his health secretary suggested the president didn’t need emergency powers to fight the problem.

But Mr Trump doubled down on Thursday, saying: “It’s about time someone stood up for the people of our country”.

Early Friday morning, North Korea issued a new statement in response to Trump’s threat from Wednesday, voweing to “mercilessly wipe out the provocateurs making desperate attempts to stifle socialist country”. “But if China helps us, I feel a lot differently toward trade”.

“I’ll tell you why… because things will happen to them like they never thought possible”.

The unusually precise statement said the four missiles would be launched simultaneously and overfly the Japanese prefectures of Shimane, Hiroshima and Kochi.

Asked to address Americans who may be feeling anxious, Trump said “the people of this country should be very comfortable”.

“The Strategic Force is also considering the plan for opening to the public the historic enveloping fire at Guam, a practical action targeting the USA bases of aggression”, the North said in a report carried Thursday by its official Korean Central News Agency.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump threatened to unleash “fire and fury” if the communist nation continues to threaten his country.

“I have great respect for what China and Russian Federation did” in the Security Council, with a 15-0 vote for sanctions.” .

“Probably, it will not be as effective as a lot of people think it can be”, he said.

That is about the stupidest and most risky statement I have ever heard an American president make.

North Korea responded by saying it is “carefully examining” a plan to strike the United States territory of Guam – an island in the Pacific off the Philippines.

“Sure, we’ll always consider negotiations“.

In August 1998, the second stage of a Taepodong-1 long-range ballistic missile fired by North Korea passed over Japan and fell into waters off the Sanriku coast along the Pacific Ocean.

Carlin, as well as other North Korea experts on the call, agreed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would most likely decide against firing the missiles, as they’re unreliable and present a large risk should they fail.

On the streets of Seoul, barely 50km (30 miles) from the border with North Korea, the latest developments have drawn mixed reactions.

Guam lies about 2,100 miles (3,400 kilometers) from the Korean Peninsula, and it’s extremely unlikely Kim’s government would risk annihilation with a pre-emptive attack on US citizens.

Mr Trump also referenced his recent “fire and fury” warning to Kim Jong Un’s regime.

Former US President Jimmy Carter rebuked officials in both nations over their threatening language.

North Korea plans to fire 4 missiles over Japan to land near US Pacific island of Guam. Gyom is the head of North Korea’s rocket command.

Trump spoke after having a national security briefing with Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

It says its ballistic missiles are a legitimate means of defense against perceived USA hostility and accuses Washington and Seoul of escalating tensions by conducting military drills.