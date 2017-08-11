CNN Fires Trump Advocate Jeffrey Lord For ‘Sieg Heil!’ Tweet

While House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon called pro-Trump commentator Jeffrey Lord after Lord was sacked by CNN for tweeting a Nazi salute, according to a report from Penn Live. Lord called Media Matters a “fascist” group after it launched a campaign for advertisers to stop supporting Sean Hannity, of Fox News, and claimed that it was trying to suppress free speech. I have nothing but respect, affection and love for CNN.

In a telephone interview with CNN, Mr Lord said, “I think these people are very unsafe”, referring to Media Matters.

He did tell Woodall that North Korea was a “major league” problem, especially compared to his issues with CNN.

Lord called himself a “First Amendment fundamentalist” and said CNN’s decision was disappointing.

He declined to get into specifics of how he was sacked, saying he wanted to keep that a private conversation.

Ever since the emergence of Donald Trump as a political force, CNN has tried to deflect criticism about its anti-Trump bias by pointing to its two pro-Trump acolytes, Kayleigh McEnaney and Jeffrey Lord. A contributor to the conservative magazine The American Spectator, Lord is a former aide to Jack Kemp and Ronald Reagan.

Earlier this week, Lord engaged in a heated argument on Twitter with Angelo Carusone, the president of the liberal group Media Matters for America.

Mr Carusone told Mr Lord that one of his columns was “full of lies” and said “Soros gave us one donation one time.in 2010”. When Carusone, a frequent and vocal critic of Lord’s and CNN for employing him, noted on social media his name was misspelled in the headline, Lord responded with the phrase, “Sieg Hiel”.

On Twitter, Lord doubled down on the comment and refused to delete it, telling followers he was “mocking wannabe Nazis and fascists”. “One of them is to mock them”. During Super Tuesday election night coverage in March 2016, he argued that the KKK was a left-wing organization because of Democrats’ support of it many decades before. Ironically, he said, tweeting more was a New Year’s resolution.