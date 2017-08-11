CNN Poll: Majority of Americans Think Congress is Failing

A majority of Americans, 68 percent, say the current Congress is a failure so far, according to a new poll.

GOP supporters’ approval of Congress dropped 12 points from July, while overall approval by U.S. adults decreased four points, also to 16 percent.

But it’s pretty clear from the CBS News poll that only 38 percent believe their congressional members would be available and listen.

During the primary, all three Republicans vying for the GOP nomination campaigned on their Trump connections to appeal to base voters with whom the president remains quite popular. The drop is likely due to the Republicans’ failure to repeal and replace Obamacare before going on August recess as the survey was conducted August 2-6th. The rest are divided: Just over one in five said the GOP should both stop trying to repeal Obamacare completely (21%), and the same share said Republicans should keep trying to repeal it anyway (21%).

According to recent CNN polling, a majority of Americans still disapprove of the Affordable Care Act, which was passed in 2010. That is the single most unpopular element of the health care law and might even garner support from across the aisle – even Democrats have admitted it needs changes. Still, eight in 10 Democrats (81%) say they support the idea.

The Republicans can’t govern the country or the state on the issues which affect a united America or a united Wisconsin. Fewer than 5% named each of several other issues, like the environment, civil rights, government spending and education. Democrats lead registered voters by a similar 51% to 42%.

The poll was conducted nationwide by phone on August 2-6 among 1,017 U.S. citizens. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.