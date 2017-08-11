CNN Poll: Trump More Popular Than Congress

New polling indicates that the majority of Americans believe Congress has been a failure since GOP lawmakers gained full control in 2015.

Only 24% of Americans said they approved of the way the Republican leaders in Congress are handling their jobs.

It is also a significant departure from the 30 percent GOP approval for Congress from April to July.

GOP support for Trump is still high at around 82 percent, according to Gallup’s poll.

Nevertheless, only one in three people, representing 34 percent, say the Democrats in Congress have been successful while six in 10, representing 59 percent, say they have failed Americans woefully. The rest are divided: One in five say the GOP should both stop trying to repeal Obamacare completely (21%) and the same share say Republicans should keep trying to repeal it anyway (21%).

“I wonder if this is Steve Bannon’s dream that we’ve heard of whispers in the past that maybe Donald Trump moves toward being an independent president”, he said. The high rating likely demonstrates how hopeful Republicans were shortly after Trump’s inauguration. Its failure to pass the health care overhaul bill largely contributed to its unpopularity. “After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?” One in seven (15%) focus on the economy, 11% say immigration, 8% say foreign policy and 8% name Donald Trump.

A quarter of Americans, a plurality, (24%) say health care is the most important issue facing the country today. Fewer than 5% named each of several other issues, like the environment, civil rights, government spending and education.

“Democrats have given Congress fairly low ratings throughout 2017, ranging from 10% to 19%”, the pollster noted. Independents favor Democrats by 9 points, 46% to 37%.

The poll was “based on telephone interviews conducted August 2-6, 2017, with a random sample of 1,017 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 USA states and the District of Columbia”. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.