Cochin Shipyard surges 22% on debut

The country’s largest public sector shipyard company Cochin Shipyard hit the ground running on its first day at the stock market, trading at Rs 461 on National Stock Exchange on Friday, higher by almost 8 percent over issue price of Rs 432. The 1,450 crore initial public offer (IPO) of Cochin Shipyard got an overwhelming response from investors.

The company raised Rs 1,468.11 crore through the issue in which it sold total 33.97 million shares. The scrip rose 20.83 per cent to hit a high of 522 on BSE.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 63.52 times, non institutional investors 288.87 times and retail investors 8.51 times. It was seeking a valuation of as much as Rs 5,872 crore ($912 million) through the IPO.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the investor confidence shows the faith in the Narendra Modi government’s economic policies.

The shipyard, whose nearly the entire revenue of Rs 2,059 crore past year came from government, should diversify and cater to the private sector too, Gadkari said. “Now you have to go for cruise, catamaran, hovercraft and my ambition is sea-planes, go for it”, he said. The CSL also plans to build a Rs 100 crore facility on the shore of Hooghly river in Kolkata for constructing vessels for inland water transport system. SBI Capital Markets, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial Institutional Securities were the Book Running Lead Managers (“BRLMs”) to the Issue. The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds of the issue for (i) setting up of a new dry dock within the existing premises of the company (“Dry Dock”), (ii) setting up of an worldwide ship fix facility at Cochin Port Trust area (“ISRF”) and (iii) general corporate purposes.