Coinbase Aims to Bring Digital Currency Mainstream

Open a GDAX office in New York City, further investing in the capacity to serve institutions and professional traders.

Led by IVP and including participation with notable firms such as Spark Capital and Draper associates, San Francisco-based Coinbase completed a Series D round of funding, successfully raising $100 million.

Founded in 2012, Coinbase offers an online platform that allows merchants, consumers and traders to transact with bitcoin.

Coinbase reports they’ve experienced fantastic growth over the past year and has now exchanged over $25 billion Dollars of digital currency for its customers.

As Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong wrote in a blog post, the funds will be used for the company’s further development. Of the over 300 companies it has backed, 106 have gone public. And finally, Armstrong highlighted browser Toshi as an area to see major investment, citing it as a means to facilitate “digital currency’s shift from speculative investment to global payment network”.

“Digital currencies are having their “Netscape” moment,” Armstrong stated. “We’re beginning to transition into phase three of our secret master plan“. The pace of innovation has been accelerating and we are now seeing exciting projects and companies being built on top of digital currencies.

In previous rounds, Coinbase had raised a total of $117 million at a private valuation approaching $500 million, as Fortune reported. The company has also been very popular with over 30M wallets used by close to 10M customers in 2017. It also makes the bitcoin platform the most well-capitalized cryptocurrency company, with more than $200 million in total funding and a post-money valuation of $1.6 billion, almost triple their rumored valuation in 2015.

On Wednesday, Fidelity Investments, the asset manager, added the ability for customers to view the cryptocurrency holdings in their Coinbase accounts on its own website.

The funding will help Coinbase expand its services to worldwide markets and pay for regulatory costs. You can even lookup the exchange rate for a transaction in the past. Or create a paper wallet.