Coldplay Has International VR Concert Planned for Next Week

Coldplay fans Will be pleased to know that Samsung has announced that on August 17th, 2017 they will be broadcasting the Coldplay A Head Full of Dreams Tour from Soldier Field in virtual reality. Like the official announcement states, “from the pyrotechnics to the laser lights and the phenomenal setlist” users will be able to “experience the magic of Coldplay’s performance” at home.

You’ll need some Samsung VR kit to enjoy the spectacle, but if you have the technology you’ll be in for the night of your life. Samsung stated in a local press release that Gear VR device will allow users to enjoy the live concert in 360 degrees, giving them a new experience as if they are actually at the venue.

As part of their Gear VR LivePass service launched in May, Samsung will be live-streaming the ColdPlay Unframed concert from Soldier Field in Chicago.

Michael Schmier, VP of content and services at Samsung America said: “Through our industry-leading VR hardware and platform ecosystem, we are thrilled to offer Samsung Gear VR owners access to premium, immersive live entertainment and experiences in full 360″. Coldplay’s concert set in Chicago’s Soldier Field on August 17 at 8:30 pm CT will be streamed in over 50 countries.

Following the performance, a replay of the concert will also be available on Samsung VR for a limited time. However the “A Head Full of Dreams Tour”, inspired by Coldplay’s seventh album, now ranking as the №5 highest grossing tour of all time, will put virtual reality concerts in a new league entirely.