Colgate-Palmolive’s (CL) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

ALLY’s SI was 20.01M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.01% from 20.21M shares previously. With 5.26 million avg volume, 4 days are for Ally Financial Incorporated (NYSE:ALLY)’s short sellers to cover ALLY’s short positions. When we look at the Volatility of the company, Week Volatility is at 0.78% whereas Month Volatility is at 1.37%. About 188,074 shares traded. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Its stake was valued at $219,550,000 a decrease of 2.4% as of quarter end. Trust Co raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.55. It has underperformed by 10.47% the S&P500.

Since February 13, 2017, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $15.55 million activity. THOMPSON DELIA H had sold 3,698 shares worth $270,546 on Tuesday, February 21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $77.27.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are now covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. 8,000 shares were sold by KOGAN RICHARD J, worth $575,350.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2016Q3. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $277,547.53. 91 funds opened positions while 363 raised stakes. 616.46 million shares or 0.02% less from 616.56 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

The company is now down from yesterday’s close of $71.57.

7/24/2017 – Colgate-Palmolive had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. 1,919 are held by Kanaly. Citigroup downgraded the shares of CL in report on Monday, January 30 to “Neutral” rating.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 218.3% in the first quarter.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a consumer products company. Cypress Capital (Wy) holds 0% or 4,760 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 473,593 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate invested in 0.64% or 230,950 shares. Arizona-based Pacwest Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Northeast Invest Mgmt stated it has 84,061 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 15.21 million shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 589 shares or 0% of their United States portfolio. It also upped Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Et (IWO) stake by 69,797 shares and now owns 1.22 million shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was raised too. $1.06M worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was sold by Marsili Daniel B on Thursday, June 15. Therefore 14% are positive. HD Supply Holdings had 38 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 21 by Sterne Agee CRT. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. The company now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.82. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, January 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, September 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 31 by UBS. BNP Paribas downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 29 report. As per Monday, January 18, the company rating was upgraded by BNP Paribas. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service cloud platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. It has a 10.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s divisions include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, Corporate Finance operations, and Corporate and Other. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal. Therefore 69% are positive.

Analysts’ ultimate objective when projecting revenue is to determine the appropriate value for a stock. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 27 by Pacific Crest. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2400 target in Thursday, June 22 report. The stock of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, November 2.