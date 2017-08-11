Colts center Ryan Kelly to miss “multiple weeks”

Detroit head coach Jim Caldwell did not specify what the issue was, but said Wagner should be okay. Well, maybe if they are taking on the Indianapolis Colts.

Mike Chappell reports that Kelly could be sidelined for up to three weeks with this foot injury. But whether it’s a week, a month or more, any missed time is a bad thing for an offensive line making several major changes.

After being selected 18th overall in last year’s draft, he did not surrender a sack in his first National Football League season and served as an anchor for a young line that improved throughout the season.

The 2nd-year center suffered the injury at training camp on Thursday and was forced to leave practice.

There is no obvious and experienced replacement for Kelly on the roster. The Colts used undrafted rookie Deyshawn Bond with the ones Thursday after Kelly left.

Jack Mewhort – a fourth-year starter who has been working primarily at right guard – has worked with the quarterbacks in individual snapping drills throughout the summer and could be an emergency backup option.

The injury leaves them thin in the middle, as free agent pickup Brian Schwenke remains on the physically unable to perform list with a foot problem of his own.

The last time the Horseshoe held a practice with another team?

The Colts have been down this road before.

While losing Kelly for any period of time is a massive blow to the Colts offensive line, it looks as though Kelly’s absence could be purely limited to preseason games-meaning he could be back in time for the team’s regular season opener on September 10th against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kelly, 24, reportedly suffered a leg injury in practice and had to use a golf cart to get off the field.