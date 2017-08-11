Congressional Investigators Want to Talk to Trump’s Secretary

President Donald Trump’s longtime personal secretary will likely be asked to testify before congressional investigators in the ongoing Russian Federation probe.

Lawmakers are seeking to interview President Trump’s long-time secretary, Rhona Graff, as part of their investigation into Russian election meddling, ABC News reports.

While it’s hard to keep track of the four groups investigating President Trump; the House, the Senate, the Special Counsel and the New York Attorney General’s office, leaks continue to slip out indicating just how large the scale and the scope of all four major investigations are.

Investigators hope to find out what, if anything, Graff knows about the June 9, 2016, meeting at Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney named Natalia Veselnitskaya.

“I can also send this info to your father via Rhona, but it is ultra sensitive so wanted to send to you first”, Goldstone wrote in an email to Trump Jr.

It is not known whether Goldstone made any direct contact with Graff, ABC noted.

Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) said that “since [Graff’s] name is in the email, people will want her to answer questions”. Before Trump was elected president, she worked as the gatekeeper to Trump Tower for almost 30 years.

Graff has gained the reputation as the President’s gatekeeper during her nearly 30 years working for the former real estate mogul. “Everybody knows in order to get through to him they have to go through me, so they are always on their best behavior”, Graff told Real Estate Weekly in 2004.

An attorney representing the Trump Organization, told ABC News Graff has not been contacted by any congressional investigators. Graff has reportedly maintained her position in Trump’s orbit even since he became president, suggesting that she could be a wealth of knowledge for investigators. If Trump felt the need to respond he would write on the print out – typically with a Sharpie pen – and hand it back to Graff so should could scan the message and send it on electronically. If he had nothing to do with the Russian Federation scandal, why are investigators talking to his secretary?

Senate and House Intelligence Committee aides declined to comment on the record about whether Graff has been contacted or would be soon.

The investigations are hitting home for Trump.

The controversial meeting has caught the eye of the House committee, along with its Senate counterpart. In fact, Graff herself claimed that Donald Trump did not use email and any emails he would receive would be first viewed by herself.