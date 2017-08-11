Congresswoman Calls NRA, Dana Loesch ‘Domestic Security Threats’

On Thursday night, she she went after Loesch on Twitter over the circumstances that led to the death of Philando Castile.

Moments later Rice tweeted again, calling the NRA and Loesch “domestic security threats” that are growing under President Donald Trump.

A Twitter argument between gun rights spokeswoman Dana Loesch and Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) is going viral.

The Congresswoman was responding to Loesch’s reply to a tweet August 9, which had asked the gun rights body’s spokeswoman why the NRA had remained silent when an armed black man, Philando Castile, was shot dead in Minnesota by a policeman in 2016, despite following safety rules.

Loesch then likened herself and NRA members to the ms-13 gang that Trump recently announced he has worked to eradicate in Long Island, where Rice’s district is located.

Loesch responded with a series of tweets.

“Rephrase: An elected gov’t official just labeled me and millions of others ‘domestic security threats.’Wow”, Loesch said in another tweet.

I have no idea how Ms. Rice equates this with being a threat to national security, but I can imagine that she hasn’t made any new friends for her party.

A U.S. House member called the National Rifle Association and one of its chief spokeswomen a threat to national security.

“You’re the ones lying”, she said.

The NRA was also at the center of outrage when the Women’s March hosted an 18 mile walk from Fairfax, Va., to the Department of Justice last month to protest the group’s silence on the police shooting of Philando Castile, a black gun owner.

In the state of Minnesota, possession of marijuana has been decriminalized.

NRA drew widespread criticism for its silence after the incident.

Called upon to defend Castile, the NRA declined, citing marijuana in Castile’s possession at the time of his death.