ConocoPhillips (COP) Investment Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 149.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,821,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,772,723,000 after buying an additional 6,197,896 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. The hedge fund run by Chao Ku held 2.41 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $12.32 million, down from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,803,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $638,530,000 after buying an additional 9,200,014 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 0.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 27,043 shares. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $193,000. 6,441,371 shares of the stock traded hands.

Vaughan David Investments Inc increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 1.61% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter.

Css Llc increased B2gold Corp (Prn) stake by 1.06M shares to 6.81M valued at $6.83M in 2016Q4. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed its previous trading session at $44.97 with the loss of -1.49%. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,105 shares. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.73 billion market cap company.

The share of ConocoPhillips (COP) now has a value of $44.97 while the company’s 52 week low is at $39.00, the shares dropped to the 52 week low on 09/27/16. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same period a year ago, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post $0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -34.98%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Given a $54.00 Price Target at Scotiabank” was first reported by StockNewsTimes and is the property of of StockNewsTimes. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and global trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/08/11/conocophillips-cop-shares-bought-by-jolley-asset-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. BidaskClub downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Group LLC raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 4 by Societe Generale. $431,590 worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares were sold by McMorran James D.

As of the end of the quarter Alliancebernstein L.P. had sold a total of 33,603 shares trimming its position 1.0%. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Asset Corporation holds 19,900 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Ltd Company has invested 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).