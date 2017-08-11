Controversy in Wisconsin over handout to lure Foxconn

Walker and many of his fellow Republicans are pushing for quick action. “We stand at the ready”. He left the department in 2016 and returned Monday as a limited-term employee, said DNR spokesman Jim Dick.

Critics of the proposed package of tax incentives, totaling almost $3 billion, have pointed to previous development offers that Foxconn has made, that have failed to pan out – including a 2013 proposal in Pennsylvania, which failed to produce any jobs. “We’re just trying to make sure all our ducks are in a row”.

Some have questioned whether the DNR was prepared after decades of budget cuts, Stepp said.

State lawmakers are expected to begin voting next week on Walker’s proposal. “I assure you nothing could be further from the truth”. Mayor Paul Soglin called Walker’s proposal, “state socialism”.

It also exempts the plant from a number of environmental regulations, lifting the requirement for environmental impact statements on construction and operations and making it easier to fill wetlands around the plant site.

Stepp reiterated the department’s position that potential environmental harm would be fully investigated during permitting, but conservationists said permit documents are dense reports full of legalese that are much more hard to understand than environmental impact statements.

The Wisconsin state senate does not yet have enough votes to sign off on a huge Chinese investment that has been backed by President Donald Trump, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The federal government requires replacement at ratios between 1-to-1 and 3-to-1 depending on circumstances. “The main reason for that is in Pennsylvania, they changed the Governor in the middle of the deal”, said Walker. “We should be cautious”, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) told reporters after meeting with Gov. Scott Walker for an hour, the paper reported.

Walker, who faces reelection next year, signed a memorandum of understanding with Foxconn promising to deliver the incentive package by September 30.