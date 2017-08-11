Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) PT Raised to $45.00

Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock. Proshare Advisors LLC claims 20,594 shares valued at $720,000. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of -0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 293,105 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Parkwood LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 19.2% in the first quarter. It has outperformed by 45.78% the S&P500. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp has 21,596 shares.

Company shares last traded at $33.60 much lower than the 50 day moving average which is $36.50 and significantly below the 200 day moving average of $38.63. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires.

HDS’s revenue has grown at an average annualized rate of about 1.4% during the past five years. It is down 12.62% since August 11, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The company has a market cap of $307.98M and its 12 month revenue was nearly $18.00M. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. In this case, shares are down -32.8% from $44.73, the 52-week high touched on February 13, 2017, but are collecting gains at -16.1% for the past 12 months. The firm now has a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, November 11.

Among 16 analysts covering Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), 5 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 7 Hold. Canaccord Genuity initiated James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) on Monday, August 17 with “Hold” rating.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company on 6/29/2017 reported its EPS as $1.17 with the analysts projecting the EPS of the stock as $1.18.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Time Warner Inc Twx (NYSE:TWX) by 8,971 shares to 107,706 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2016Q4, according to the filing. Ameriprise Financial Inc grew its holdings by buying 546,120 shares an increase of 53,593.7%. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. The insider BIALOSKY DAVID L sold $891,985.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.03, from 0.82 in 2016Q3. Another trade for 6,250 shares valued at $220,566 was sold by McClellan Stephen R. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. Brick And Kyle Assocs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,825 shares. Blackrock Advisors Ltd Co, Delaware-based fund reported 3.04 million shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank has invested 0.17% in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT). Leuthold Gru Lc accumulated 0.46% or 105,485 shares. Profund Advsrs holds 0.01% or 6,790 shares in its portfolio. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is now 8.77%. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 97,902 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.01% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) or 102,741 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB). Meanwhile, due to a recent pullback which led to a fall of nearly -15.61% in the past one month, the stock price is now with underperforming -1.43% so far on the year – still in weak zone. Moreover, Gulf Bankshares (Uk) has 0.04% invested in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

More news for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “PBF Energy Inc”. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2016Q3. Its shares have trimmed -18.2% since hitting a peak level of $37.2 on March 16, 2017. Retirement Of Alabama reported 273,374 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 74,702 shares. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) was reduced too. 75,000 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares with value of $11.10 million were sold by AHRENDTS ANGELA J. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp owns 735,244 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 0.74% in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF). 90,264 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Dumont Blake Invest Limited Co holds 196,013 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,898 shares or 0% of their U.S. portfolio. 1,231,586 shares of the stock were exchanged. Baupost Limited Liability Company Ma accumulated 5.72% or 15.72 million shares. Northstar Gru Inc has 7,135 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Co invested in 0.31% or 7.36 million shares. Prudential Finance Inc reported 49,619 shares stake. It also increased its holding in Covenant Transn Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 124,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).