Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

The firm purchased 4,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. now controls 1,416 shares valued at $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,796,000 after buying an additional 364,800 shares during the last quarter.

As of quarter end Renaissance Group LLC had acquired a total of 5,619 shares growing its position 2.9%. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,402,000 after buying an additional 456,122 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Its position stood at $77,075,000 a decrease of 24.5% according to the filing. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q3 2017 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $11.51 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $3.38 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $3.41 EPS. The fund owned 289,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 56,204 shares during the period.

Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI) traded down 0.86% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.35. About 464,856 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $139.29 and a 12-month high of $167.52.

The P/E ratio is now 17.30 and market capitalization is 22.35B. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. The dividend yield will be $1.05. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.47 billion market cap company. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (USA) (NYSE:CP) was released by: Fool.ca and their article: "Canadian Pacific Railway Limited's Q2 Earnings Suggest an Improving Economy" with publication date: July 21, 2017. The stock of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (USA) (NYSE:CP) earned "Buy" rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, July 25.

On September 12 Barclays left the company rating at “Equal-weight” and moved up the price target to $68.00 from $67.00. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company.

On September 27 analysts at Loop Capital started covering the stock with a rating of “Hold”. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.