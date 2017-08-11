Couple dies in crash day after wedding

Rebekah Bouma, 19, and her husband Austin Wesson were killed after being injured in a rollover crash on Saturday, according to KWCH-TV. Rebekah was rushed to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis where she died shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Tuesday the family of Rebekah Bouma met in grief and celebration of memories of their lost loved ones.

“Your children are precious”. “I remember exactly where she sat”, Edwards said. “They can be gone quickly”.

“We loved him just like he was one of our own sons”, said Rachel as she looked at John, recalling the call from the responding officer that night. But, he said, “obviously it was in God’s plan to take them home to heaven”. “He has sustained us so lovingly through every minute since this has happened”. “Bekah was selfless. She loved to get close to people and help with whatever they needed”. “They both loved the Lord – they wanted to be the hands and feet of Jesus”.

“They were very much in love”, Bouma’s father, John Bouma said. She described them as the “sweetest couple you’ll ever meet” and said ‘their love of Christ shone through with everything that they did’.

In a Facebook update, she asked for prayers for both her and Austin’s family, particularly as they travel from South Africa to the U.S.

“I think it was a pretty instantaneous attraction”. Tuesday night, as she was surrounded by her family, Rachel offered some words of encouragement to her grieving loved ones.

“It is with an unbearably shattered heart that we inform you that our darling daughter, Rebekah Christina, went peacefully into the arms of her loving Savior”.

The mother also shared photos of the couple from their wedding day.

“I’m thankful they were married, even though it was such a short time”, John admitted. The Boumas tell us they were notified that Rebekah’s kidneys were donated to save the lives of two people. Rebekah Wesson bought the ingredients for a pork chop recipe she hoped to cook for her new husband, a meal they would never get the chance to eat.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money to help Austin’s family travel to the USA for his funeral.