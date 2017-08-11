Crazy Theory Suggests That Earth Might Get Hit By Planet Nibiru Soon

However, scientists have denied the existence of Nibiru.

However, Meade believes – or is rather convinced – that he is right, after having stumbled upon some passages from The Bible to justify his claims.

Dr. Carlson explained the Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an Internet hoax.

Meade earlier said that Nibiru will mark the end of Earth in October, but now he has fixed his mind on September, only until he changes his mind again.

He said the star is hard to spot because of the angle it is approaching Earth.

Meade, a proven conspiracy theorist, has underlined warnings present in the Old Testament. A total solar eclipse occurs when the dark silhouette of the Moon completely obscures the intensely bright light of the Sun, allowing the much fainter solar corona to be visible.

With regard to humanity’s fascination with solar eclipses, Stojkovic adds, “Our sun is directly related to all forms of life on Earth, so its disappearance, even for a few minutes, was historically associated with some dire predictions – like natural catastrophes, big wars, deaths of kings, etc”.

“This indeed is an unbelievable omen and a frightful sign”, according to Meade.

The mythical alien planet Nibiru is believed to be a massive planet surrounded by moons, which is said to appear on the horizon and collide with Earth after the Total Solar Eclipse treats the eyes of people across America.

He presented several theories to back his unusual claims.

“The Stars of Heaven and their constellations will not show their light”. Moon will pass between Earth and Sun and shroud patches of Earth in darkness.

Mr Meade claimed that there are several coincidences involving the number 33 that also suggest the apocalypse is near.

David Meade, who has authored the book with the intriguing title of Planet X-The 2017 Arrival, says that Nibiru, the so-called Planet X, will crash into Earth on September 23, 2017.

According to media reports, Meade and other conspiracy theorists don’t have evidence to keep their theory erect, but are leaning on passages from The Bible to support their theory. But since NASA confirmed the existence of a hypothetical new Planet X deep in space in the solar system, the conspiracy theory behind this doomsday event has gained momentum.

‘This makes observations hard, unless you’re flying at a high altitude over South America with an excellent camera.

As a scientific phenomenon, “eclipses are not intriguing at all”, says cosmologist Dejan Stojkovic, Ph.D., a professor of physics in the University at Buffalo College of Arts and Sciences.

One reviewer says: “on his website he focus on facts and science, astronomical ‘evidence” to lure some readers into his material, but after a dozen pages it starts to get all religious for nearly 40 pages, more than a 1/3 of the book, mentioning visions and dreams’.

Nancy Lieder from Wisconsin is one of the conspiracy theorists who said that Niribu would be in the closest proximity to Earth in 2003 and it would result in Earth’s destruction, and such instance never occurred.

Nibiru is also sometimes referred to as Planet X – hypothesized orb, located on the edge of our planetary system.