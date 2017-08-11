Creative Planning Has $173000 Stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX)

The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,610,150 shares. D E Shaw And has 0.05% invested in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) for 1.89M shares.

For the Current Quarter, the growth estimate for WPX Energy, Inc.is 17.6%, while for the Next Quarter the stock growth estimate is 31.2%. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://baseballnewssource.com/markets/prescott-group-capital-management-l-l-c-continues-to-hold-position-in-wpx-energy-inc-nysewpx-updated-updated/1268133.html. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after buying an additional 381,772 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) stake by 116,618 shares to 422,100 valued at $30.63 million in 2016Q4. Can now owns 242,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 36.8% in the first quarter.

As of the end of the quarter Capital Fund Management S.a. had bought a total of 271,217 shares growing its holdings by 392.7%.

(NYSE:WPXP) shares saw light trading volume with 3,536 shares changing hands by the end of trading on Friday. (WPX) opened at 10.20 on Thursday. The company rocked its 52-Week High of $16.17 and touched its 52-Week Low of $8.4. The stock last traded at $10.29 a bit higher than the 50 day moving average which is $9.93 and marginally under the 200 day moving average of $11.76. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 25.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. In the latest earnings report the EPS was $-0.71 and is estimated to be $-0.53 for the current year with 397,854,000 shares now outstanding. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $413 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 199.3% on a year-over-year basis. More interesting news about WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Is a Beat in Store for WPX Energy (WPX) in Q2 Earnings?" published on July 27, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in WPX Energy (WPX) Stock?" with publication date: July 18, 2017. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX). (NYSE:WPX) by 69.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $6 target in Thursday, July 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 28.

The stock of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) is a huge mover today! The New York-based Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).