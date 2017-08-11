Credit card skimmer found at second Lee County gas station

Skimmers at gas pumps have been an issue across East Texas, and now Bluetooth skimmers are making stealing your card information even easier.

Investigators found a skimmer at the same pump number Monday at the Marathon Gas Station at Del Prado Parkway and Diplomat Parkway in Cape Coral.

Consumers are encouraged to be aware at the fuel pump.

The investigation started in April when there was a spike in the area of credit card accounts being stolen through the use of gas pump skimmers. If a credit card scanner looks like it has been tampered with, move to another pump or pay inside. By turning on Bluetooth and searching for nearby devices, you could detect a long string of numbers trying to connect to your device – that could give you an indication that there is a skimming device nearby.

Tim McLemee owns a technology company and says, “they can set the Bluetooth to where it transfers the data remotely to a capturing storage device, or someone can pull up next to it, get gas, and while you’re getting gas… you can extract the data and not have to open the case again”. The inspectors discovered that an iPhone did not pick up the signals, but an Android device did.

The TDA routinely inspects over 400,000 fuel pumps statewide.