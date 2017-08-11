Crespo tips Man United to win Premier League

FANS up and down the country will be eagerly awaiting the Premier League kick-off this weekend, writes John Dolan.

However, City, who start their Premier League campaign at promoted Brighton on Saturday, always meant to give Guardiola time to reload and a pre-season spree has put him in position to get it right this time. The fact that the Serbian was sold was not the confusing bit, but that he was sold to Manchester United caused some discussion.

Regardless, United will need to enter the Champions League via a high league finish this year, rather than European competition, if they still want to be regarded as the greatest Premier League side.

After a mixed summer, what are the factors that will determine Chelsea’s chances this season? They’ve already got off to a good start with a 1-0 win in the Europa League.

Mourinho, more than anyone else, will have been aware of United’s shortcomings, and the signings of Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku have not only strengthened the team’s spine, but also made them one of the most physically imposing teams in the division.

Guardiola has already spent over PS200 million in total this summer to improve the porous City defense, which was the achilles’ heel of the squad previous year.

Close to £130 million was invested in full-backs as Guardiola shored up his defence with Tottenham’s Kyle Walker, Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy from Monaco and Real Madrid’s Danilo. The spending may continue as well in the run up to the transfer deadline.

The Gunners offered little protection to goalkeeper Petr Cech past year, conceding 44 goals, which was the worst record of the big six.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte admits they need Tiemoue Bakayoko to get himself up to speed. There is, of course, nothing decisive about it – Chelsea began the 2015-16 campaign with a group featuring 23 Premier League starters and finished in 10th place before romping to the title with the same number a year later – but it does help to underline what is concerning Conte. But any silverware will do at this point for fans of the club: Tottenham have not won a trophy since the 2008 League Cup. “We thought we’ve made this 16-hour journey to watch the match, we may as well watch the medal presentation and see the players on their lap of honour”, Ibrahim told ManUtd.com.

However, the loss of Kyle Walker and recent revelations regarding Danny Rose may upset the balance of the side and there’s no doubt that they tend to struggle at their temporary home of Wembley.

AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli admits that Chelsea striker Diego Costa is still on their shortlist of forward targets. Burnley remains a game that Conte’s men should comfortably win.

“He seemed like he wanted to leave a year ago at times, although he was very influential and played very well”, he said of Costa.

But despite their fall from footballing grace, it’s Southampton’s traditional rivals Portsmouth that has enjoyed the best performance in property terms with prices having increased in the south coast town by 7.4% in the past year.