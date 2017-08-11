D-backs vs. Dodgers, 6 pm, FOX Sports Arizona

To borrow a line from the late, great Yogi Berra, “It’s deja vu all over again”.

PHOENIX If the Arizona Diamondbacks wanted to make the Dodgers sweat, they would have done better to leave the roof of Chase Field open to the 110-degree heat. The Dodgers became the sixth team since 1913 to reach 80 wins in their first 113 games.

The Dodgers have won six of seven to improve to 26-4 since July 4.

The Dodgers have been doing just fine without their ace, going 11-1 since Kershaw left early in his start against Atlanta. Gio Gonzalez (10-5) allowed one run over seven innings after almost tossing a no-hitter against the Marlins in his previous start.

The Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 30th save. The lefty gave up 15 earned runs in his last two starts and you’d have to think if the Rangers had anything to play for this season, Perez would be in the bullpen by now. They haven’t been to the Fall Classic since upsetting the Bash Brother A’s in five games in 1988.

Get “em on, get ’em over and get ’em in”.

Bumgarner (2-5) struck out seven, walked one and gave up five hits – including a third-inning home run by Albert Almora Jr.

Banda will make another start for the Diamondbacks on Thursday against the Dodgers. Roberto Osuna pitched a flawless ninth to earn his 29th save of the season. Yu Darvish gets the ball, and he is 7-9 with a 3.81 ERA and 158 strikeouts this season.

Just another extra-base hit.

Perez has been losing Texas backers’ money all season.

Yasiel Puig robbed J.D. Martinez of what would have been a game-tying home run with a soaring grab above the right field fence in the sixth inning.

On Thursday night, Marte extended his hit streak to 10 games.

Iannetta led off the seventh with a single off Brandon Morrow and Kenta Maeda struck out. During this 10-game hitting streak, he’s batting.412 (14-for-34).

Lamb’s homer came on a 1-2 count. It has left Los Angeles within range of the major league record of 116 wins, set by the Cubs in 1906 and matched by the Mariners in 2001. X-rays were negative and Roberts said he could be back in the lineup on Wednesday. He did find himself in the spotlight, however. When the situation dictated he elicit a swing-and-miss, he extorted a swing-and-miss. He retired 20 of the final 22 batters he faced.

“For the most part, I’ve had a few days off, but pretty much have been throwing the whole time minus those first few days (after the injury)”. Run support will not come easy against Darvish. Rick Porcello (6-14) won consecutive starts for the first time this year, allowing two runs and four hits in six innings.

Todd Frazier homered and had three RBIs, Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius also went deep and the Yankees overcame a shaky start by Masahiro Tanaka to beat the Blue Jays.

In their last ten games, the team is 9-1.

“I just know throughout the season, the Diamondbacks seem to play us better”. We’re not going to take that for granted. That’s what I was proud of.

“When he’s obviously not at his best and still goes five innings, strikes out 10”, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “that’s obviously encouraging”. “Am I concerned? No”. Then threw a awful pitch to Joc, and he hit it good. If Darvish was tipping his pitches, the Mets didn’t pick up on it.

– Archie Bradley celebrated his 25th birthday and still has not appeared in a Major League Baseball game on his birthday. “Threw a pitch where I wanted to to Puig, but he hit it all right and found a good spot”.

Another first-place team visits. Each NL West rival is 5-7 against Los Angeles, but Arizona has outscored them 53-50 in head-to-head matchups this season.

“It looked like both teams hit a block wall against two very good starting pitchers”, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “When you’re playing on your home turf, you want to win and you want your fans to have your back”, Bradley said. He exited the game with a 4-0 lead. But after just 21 pitches and two innings of work Kershaw was yanked from the game.

This is the second meeting with the Cubs this month.