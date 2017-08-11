‘Damn close’ asteroid due to speed past Earth

An asteroid of similar size entered our atmosphere in February 2013, causing widespread destruction in Russia’s southern Ural region. The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile recently caught sight of the asteroid, which could be up to 100 feet (30 meters) in size.

Rolf Dancing from the European centre for space operations commented: “It will be damn close”.

The space rock will zoom by at an eighth of the distance from the Earth to the Moon – far enough to just miss our geostationary satellites orbiting at about 36,000 kilometres, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).

The small asteroid, about 15-30m long (49-98ft), has been dubbed TC4. “The farthest satellites are 36,000 kilometers out, so this is indeed a close miss”.

The monitoring campaign “is an exercise to test how well a diverse group of observatories can be brought together in a time frame appropriate for recovering and characterizing an asteroid that might present a danger to Earth”, Mike Kelley, NASA scientist and leader of the tracking effort, told UPI in an email.

“[It’s] an excellent opportunity to test the global ability to detect and track near-Earth objects and assess our ability to respond together to a real asteroid threat”, ESA announced in a statement.

There are thought to be millions of them, majority in a “belt” between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

About 1,500 people were injured seriously enough to seek medical treatment, mainly by broken glass from windows that were blown in when the shock wave arrived. October’s flyby observations will help scientists predict its trajectory when it swings back by Earth again in a few years.

“The Chelyabinsk meteoroid was a piece of comet and they are usually made of icy material”, said Densing.

TC4 is unlikely to shed any debris into the atmosphere.

Densing, who has previously warned that humanity is not ready to defend itself against an Earth-bound object, said he would not lose any sleep, “not over this one”.

“2012 TC4 does not pose a threat to Earth, but because it was observed only briefly at the time of its discovery, its orbit was not very precise”, Kelley said.