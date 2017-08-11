Danish inventor rescued as his submarine sinks

A Swedish woman journalist, who had been on board the “Nautilis” submarine, is missing.

Police said the man has denied killing the missing woman and said he dropped her off on an island on Thursday night. But navy spokesman Anders Damgaard later said the 40-ton, almost 18-meter-long (60-foot-long) submarine had sunk.

Peter Madsen, 46, was rescued on Friday morning in a navy operation and taken ashore after the 17-metre homemade submarine sank, police said in a statement.

He then reported that the woman had left the vessel on Thursday evening. Madsen said “a minor problem with a ballast tank … turned into a major issue” that ultimately caused the vessel – considered the largest privately-built of its kind in the world – to sink. “But I guess that was pretty good because otherwise I still would have been down there”.

Deputy inspector Jens Møller of Copenhagen Police confirmed that divers would inspect the wreckage of the submarine on Friday afternoon, reports the Ritzau news agency.

The female journalist, who has not been named, was onboard the vessel as she was writing a story about the inventor.

Police say it has not been possible, however, to inspect the vessel and they may have to tow it to a port to do so.

Mr Madsen is also said to be working on designing a spaceship, according to a profile on TedxVilnius that describes him as “an explorer, who excels in making fantastic dreams come true”.