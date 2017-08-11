Dantewada molestation case: CRPF jawan arrested, one absconding

It results in humiliation for the whole nation.

A CRPF spokesperson told PTI, “Keeping in view the gravity of the allegation, a high-level enquiry chaired by DIG Dantewada with a representative of Balika Ashram Government Girls School and a lady officer had been ordered to ascertain the factual position”. The girls became the victim during a cultural program that was held in Dantewada district, Chandigarh. A police team has been sent to Uttarakhand to nab another man accused.

“The arrested constable will be produced in the local court”, the SP added.

Both Shameem and Neeraj belonged to the 221 battalions of the CRPF.

The girls were allegedly molested on the pretext of frisking by two of the CRPF men and the matter came to light when they complained to the hostel warden.

In order to counter the Left-Wing Extremism in Dantewada’s Palnar village, the paramilitary force has been organising such events from the past few years.

The incident occurred when the students of the Palnar tribal girls’ school had organised a cultural programme to tie the sacred thread to the CRPF jawans, invited for the occasion, on Raksha Bandhan on August 7.

Later the situation changed, brothers’ attitude was transposed to beasts’.

The Dantewada administration to probe the incident had formed a five-member team to probe the incident.

The state police earlier had lodged an FIR under Protection of Children and Sexual Offences (POSCO).

HT reported on Monday that the Chhattisgarh police launched an investigation against unknown CRPF personnel, a development that triggered widespread outrage in a region where security forces are often accused of egregious human rights violations.