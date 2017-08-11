‘Deadpool’ Director Tim Miller to Adapt ‘Neuromancer’ for Fox

A movie version of William Gibson’s hugely influential sci-fi novel Neuromancer has been in development many times over the years, but has yet to make it to the screen. It tells the story of a veteran computer hacker who is hired by a mysterious employer to perform a risky, almost-impossible hack. Neuromancer’s also heavily influenced Ghost in the Shell and Equilibrium. He’s left with a damaged nervous system that prevents him from connecting to “the matrix“, a worldwide virtual reality network (which is basically the internet before there was an internet).

The similarities to the Wachowskis 1999 cyberpunk hit are obvious but not downplayed (Gibson himself has endorsed the franchise). In the trilogy of novels exploring the universe (Count Zero and Mona Lisa overdrive followed), Gibson explored the world of “cyberspace”, a term he coined and entered into popular culture. It was also the first novel to win the Nebula, Philip K. Dick, and the Hugo Awards in the same year. After months and months of silence, we are rather thrilled to learn that the record advance rather well since, according to Deadline, the film has found its director in the person of Tim Miller, the man behind the first Deadpool.

Unfortunately it’s going to have to take his evil in patience, because Tim Miller is already very busy, would it be that by the next Terminator.

When Miller exited Deadpool 2, Fox said it would make sure to find a new project to develop with Miller and his Blur Studios from the ground up, so here’s the studio making good on its promise. Deft at creating grungy, authentic worlds that retain elements of the fantastical, his eye for vision, and ability to produce quality on a low budget, will fit the cyberpunk genre well. What do you think of the choice of Miller to direct?