Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Research Coverage Started at Barclays PLC

Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 553,933 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock declined 5.91%. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 88.8% in the first quarter. The stock now has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.74. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $1,318,831.57. About 606 shares traded. (NYSE DAL) opened at 49.67 on Thursday. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear Inc. had 24 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 4, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, February 6 by Bernstein. As per Wednesday, October 21, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. As per Friday, June 16, the company rating was maintained by Ladenburg Thalmann. Exxonmobil Investment Mgmt Tx reported 170,448 shares. On Tuesday, September 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock. Bastian Edward H sold 25,000 shares worth $1.21M. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) tumbled -1.27% in morning trade Wednesday. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $276,300.00.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2016Q3. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 2,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Ptnrs invested in 17,551 shares.

Mackay Shields LLC held its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Tahithromos L.L.C. owns 128,773 shares or 9.31% of their U.S. portfolio. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IWB) stake by 56,790 shares to 178,726 valued at $22.24M in 2016Q4. (NYSE:DAL) for 7,000 shares. US Bancorp DE owned 0.19% of Delta Air Lines worth $74,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

05/12/2017 – Delta Air Lines, Inc. had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup. (NYSE DAL) traded down 0.79% during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.28. (NYSE:DAL). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2,185 shares. Scopia Capital Management Lp acquired 2.14M shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 10.41%. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP has an ownership of 28,103,972 stocks of the transportation firms shares valued $1,291,656,000 after scooping up an extra 1,918,036 stocks in the previous period. large institution funds own 87.65% of the firms stock. Cl C stake by 3,063 shares to 293,897 valued at $226.84 million in 2016Q4. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) was raised too.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. Therefore 94% are positive. Strs Ohio bought 156,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. On Thursday, March 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform”. Vetr upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.35 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. The firm has “Hold” rating by Evercore given on Friday, July 15. (NYSE:DAL). Johnson Fincl has 0.09% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 13,455 shares. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, October 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 14.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has been trading recently. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 5.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.7 per share. DAL’s profit would be $1.32 billion giving it 6.87 P/E if the $1.79 EPS is correct. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.01, from 0.74 in 2016Q3. KILGORE LESLIE J had sold 1,064 shares worth $175,560. 61 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. Bnp Paribas Inv Prns Sa invested in 0.33% or 765,358 shares. Numeric Limited Com has 530,700 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 11,610 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0% or 10,483 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Japan Limited invested in 1,477 shares or 0% of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Company holds 1,000 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 7,762 shares. Victory, a Ohio-based fund reported 35,634 shares. Hm Payson holds 4,912 shares.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has a market cap of $230.21 billion and over the last 12 months, V has risen by 26.12%. The Firm develops gene therapy products created to manage the lives of patients with severe diseases in ophthalmology. It has a 42.25 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2016, its product candidates included treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, over two forms of achromatopsia (ACHM) and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 75.34% since August 10, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 11.01% the S&P500.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.