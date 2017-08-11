Demonetisation Effect? RBI Halves Dividend Payout to Government to Rs 30659 Crore

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday announced that it will transfer only Rs 30,659 crore to the government for the year ended in June.

The Reserve Bank’s income comprises of earnings from foreign and domestic sources, with the major portion being contributed by interest receipts, complemented by relatively small amounts of income from discount, exchange, commission, etc.

The dividend reduction by the RBI also amounted to refuting those who had pitched for unconventionally liberal use of the central bank’s “excess capital” to infuse funds into state-owned banks and help them recognise losses on bad assets and step up lending.

The central bank had in the previous year paid Rs65,876 crore dividend to the government.

The government had expected Rs 58,000 crore in dividend from the RBI in 2017-18. RBI transferred about 80% of its income as surplus in the previous three years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had abolished high-value bank notes in a bid to fight corruption that removed 86 per cent of the currency in circulation hitting consumption and capital investments a year ago.

As per Malegam panel report, the Reserve Bank of India transfers the balance of its profits to the Central Government as per Section 47 of the RBI Act, 1934. The deficit in April-June soared to almost 81% of the Rs 5.46 lakh crore estimated for 2017-18, largely due to a steep 47% increase in spending on explicit subsidies. “The rest, Rs 4-5 lakh crore, were being used in northeast and Jammu and Kashmir to fuel trouble in India”.

“First quarter direct tax collections if continued in the fiscal will provide some buffer for central government deficit”, he said.

“As public sector banks are unlikely to do better than past year and the RBI will be transferring a smaller amount, this will impact the fiscal deficit numbers. If other conditions remain unchanged, the fiscal deficit can increase from 3.2 per cent to 3.4 per cent this year”, said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings.