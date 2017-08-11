Denial of medical aid: CM Pinarayi apologises to Murugan’s family

Chennai: Kerala chief minister Pianrayi Vijayan on Thursday apologised to the kith and kin of accident victim hailing from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu for his miserable death after being denied treatment by as many as five hospitals. He finally succumbed to his injuries on the way to Kollam government hospital.

“Murugan, who met with an accident, was denied trauma care by some hospitals and died without receiving proper medical aid. It is said that some hospital authorities refused treatment to him saying there was no bystander with him and some others too did so out of doubts that they won’t be able to recover the treatment cost from him”, said Vijayan. Employees of a private ambulance service drove around for about seven hours between the two districts, looking for hospitals, before he was declared dead at the Kollam District Hospital on Monday.

“It was a shame on the whole of our state”, Vijayan told the State Legislative Assembly when the Congress party-led Opposition demanded adjournment of its regular business to discuss this and 420 fever death, alleging a total collapse of its healthcare system. The Medical College hospital here denied treatment due to unavailability of ventilators. A message in Tamil was posted on the Chief Minister’s official Facebook page, apologising to the family of the deceased on behalf of “the state and its people”.

He said an expert medical team would examine the reasons for the denial of treatment and the government would “consider a new legislation or amend the existing one if necessary to check recurrence of such incidents”. The CM said it should not have happened in a state which had made tremendous progress in the health sector. Police have registered a case under Section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against five hospitals.