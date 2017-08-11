Denver Broncos: Trevor Siemian solid, Paxton Lynch erratic against Chicago Bears

Lynch was 6-for-9 for 42 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also was sacked once for a 5-yard loss.

Sloter’s passer rating? A ideal 158.3.

The first offensive touchdown of the game for the Broncos didn’t come until late in the fourth quarter when third-string quarterback Kyle Sloter finished off his first drive with a 47 yard throw to Isaiah McKenzie, who was wide open, to tie it up, 17-17.

“It was awesome”, he said. “That’s everything you dream of as a kid is dropping back and throwing a touchdown in the National Football League”. For the second season in a row, Lynch and Siemian will battle it out, and sometimes, two quarterbacks means no quarterback at all. Both praised Sloter’s performance against the Bears. It appears Glennon will be a placeholder for Trubisky, who started only one season in Chapel Hill, but played well enough to be considered the best quarterback in the draft class.

Meanwhile, Broncos linebacker Von Miller will also sit out the game, as he did when the two teams played each other in the preseason a year ago. In the 9News interview, Sloter noted he entered a starting role at UNC because of similar circumstances.

Head Coach Vance Joseph announced that Siemian will start vs. He had a couple of other nice throws (both to Cody Latimer), but I would have liked to see him take a couple more chances downfield (his one deep attempt resulted in a defensive pass interference call).