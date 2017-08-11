Derek Jeter will be new owner of Miami Marlins

Jeffrey Loria has reportedly agreed to sell the Marlins to a group headed by businessman Bruce Sherman and New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

A written agreement for $1.2 billion is expected to reach Major League Baseball on Friday, the source said.

There are 16 investors in Jeter and Sherman’s group, the report said.

Sherman, a Marlins fan, is known for his philanthropic work and previously was the chairman and chief investment officer of Naples-based Private Capital Management. The two reportedly have a great relationship. Jeter is contributing $25 million himself, the Herald reported.

Jeter, a former New York Yankees star and Tampa resident, will run the business and baseball side of the organization, the Herald report, while Sherman will act as the team’s managing general partner. Major League Baseball owners must still vote to approve the sale.

Several big names were involved, at one time, in the bidding, including Tagg Romney, the son of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, as well as former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. Loria bought the Marlins for $158.5 million in 2002 from John Henry.

Marlins president David Samson on Friday declined to comment about where the sales process stood.

Jeter, 43, has long talked of his desire to own a team.

A source close to the situation has informed FanRag Sports that progress is now being made toward Derek Jeter’s acquisition of the Marlins. He debuted for the Yankees in 1995 and played his entire career in pinstripes, retiring at the end of the 2014 season.

Jeter won five World Series (1996, 1998 through 2000 and 2009) and holds many postseason records.