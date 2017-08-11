Destiny 2 for PC will have an FPS counter

“During the console Beta, we learned a lot from the players who entered the Crucible”, said Lars Bakken, design lead for the Crucible, in a blog post from Bungie.

Also in Bungie’s blog post, sandbox designer Josh Hamrick listed off a number of the “major adjustments” that Bungie has made for the PC beta. These involve changes to matchmaking times and systems.

Aside from gameplay changes, the upcoming “Destiny 2 [VIDEO]” beta for PC will also feature fixes for some glitches that were experienced in the previous beta.

In Competitive, on the other hand, matchmaking might take longer. Because too many matches were shorter than we expected (some Guardians weren’t even able charge their Super) we’ve extended the trigger for the Mercy rule so it will come into play less often. For those who choose to go into Competitive play, the game will select an opponent who is closer to the player’s skill level.

According to Gamespot, such glitches include the Infinite Super Glitch, in which Infinite Supers function properly until a player loses an eye.

The Destiny 2 PC beta will begin on August 28 for those that pre-ordered the game, while everyone else will have to wait a day for the Destiny 2 PC Open beta on August 29.

Moving on, Bungie’s fixed the Warlock glide glitch (“this bug was awesome.so awesome it hurt us a little bit to kill it”), and the infinite grenades glitch.

Another issue that went undiscovered until players found it in the console beta was this glitch that allowed players to throw infinite grenades while playing as a Voidwalker. That has now been fixed, except for perks that directly buff melee range for Warlocks. Our PC friends will get a chance to experience a world with consistent base melee ranges. We agree it was taking a bit too long to cook up a Super.

Grenades have a longer cooldown in Destiny 2, but unfortunately they didn’t feel quite as powerful against enemies in PvE.

This is something we had felt internally and have been slowly tuning up over the last several weeks. The PC beta has been updated with our new values and will provide much more heavy ammo in PvE than what was found before. Heavy ammo can also be directly farmed from all Yellow Bar Combatants.