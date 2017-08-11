Detroit woman killed by charging hippo while on safari in Tanzania

She went to Tanzania on an African safari with her son – a university dean from Corpus Christi Texas.

“Having past 75 years old, she was resolutely shooting for 100”, the obituary reads. She would have surely achieved it if not for this accident.

Carole Sue Kirken, 75, from Detroit, was with her son watching the hippos when she was attacked on Saturday.

Carol Sue Kirken, 75, “died quickly in the arms of her son Robert” while on an annual holiday with her family in Tanzania, according to her obituary.

Just days before her death, Kirken had excitedly written about a hippo migration on her Facebook page and shared pictures of all the wild animals she had seen so far.

There are few details of what exactly happened, but hippos are known as among the most risky land animals on earth.

“Though they occasionally spar with crocodiles, a growing number of skirmishes are with humans”.

Hippo attacks have been generating considerable buzz in recent weeks.

But August 5 would be Kirken’s last post – perhaps eerie now – as she wrote about witnessing a massive migration.

Rochester Hills Mayor Brian Barnette told WDIV: ‘Carol was a passionate leader, and she dedicated herself to causes to help those who were less fortunate‘.

Tributes flooded social media upon the news of her death.

“She was just a rocket of passion and enthusiasm“, Randy Secontine, who sat on the board to the local YMCA with Kirken, told the Detroit Free Press. “There are few people in the community that you think of that are absolute treasures and Carol is one of those in our community”.

Her grandson Eric Strickler wrote on Facebook: ‘You were an wonderful woman and the greatest grandmother anyone could ask for’.